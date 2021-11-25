Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Stake Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Decibel Therapeutics worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBTX opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Research analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBTX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

