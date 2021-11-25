Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Stock Price Up 1%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO)’s stock price rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 302.90 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 302.90 ($3.96). Approximately 2,777,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,630,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

Several research firms have commented on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deliveroo to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 333 ($4.35) to GBX 392 ($5.12) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 363.40 ($4.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 297.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

