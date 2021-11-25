Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sema4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sema4 news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,438 shares of company stock valued at $815,461.

NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMFR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

