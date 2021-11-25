Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.81

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 622614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,002,081.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,665 shares of company stock worth $2,768,528. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

