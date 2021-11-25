DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 70,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,904,788 shares.The stock last traded at $130.60 and had previously closed at $140.28.

The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.55.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,744 shares of company stock worth $9,157,069 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

