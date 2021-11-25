Digitalcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $552.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $446,924.74 and approximately $552.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 53% higher against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,722.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,462.85 or 0.07599947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.91 or 0.00388123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.54 or 0.01070367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00089855 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.97 or 0.00422285 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.91 or 0.00473261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00274217 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,043,463 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

