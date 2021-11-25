Digitex Futures Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.44 or 0.00239530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088503 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

