DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.43.

DNBBY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.82.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

