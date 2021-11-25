Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.02 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.480-$5.580 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.50.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $146.61. 3,757,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.