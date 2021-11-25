DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,766,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

