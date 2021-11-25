Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.