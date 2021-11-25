DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Achieves Market Cap of $40.15 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $40.15 million and approximately $882,218.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00240571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00089059 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,480,450,235 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

