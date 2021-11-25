Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.66. 6,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 28,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPMLF. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Dundee Securities cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

About Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

