Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 46.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152,924 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dyadic International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Dyadic International by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

