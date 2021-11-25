easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.73

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

