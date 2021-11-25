Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 38.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ebix by 20.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 126,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ebix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Ebix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ebix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ebix by 45.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

