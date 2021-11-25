eBoost Trading 49.5% Higher Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $1,149.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.00380890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000086 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

