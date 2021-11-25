EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.01. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $999,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 66,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 107,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

