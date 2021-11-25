Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGO shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

