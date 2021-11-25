Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Endo International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Endo International worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

