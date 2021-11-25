Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Acquires Shares of 8,000 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $100,250,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $12,509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,650,000 after acquiring an additional 129,177 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,796,000 after acquiring an additional 115,332 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

