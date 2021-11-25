Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

CVX opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

