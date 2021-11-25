Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 165,530 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $7,746,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

