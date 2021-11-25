Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,025 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Happy David Walters acquired 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares in the company, valued at $15,450,993.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 52,945 shares of company stock worth $348,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeMD Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.