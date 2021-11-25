Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,025 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $33.02.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
LifeMD Profile
LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.
