Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce sales of $31.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the highest is $32.70 million. Evolus reported sales of $20.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $96.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.52 million to $97.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $154.79 million, with estimates ranging from $143.22 million to $163.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EOLS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evolus by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.06. 319,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,560. Evolus has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.34.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.