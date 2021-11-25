Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,517,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,250,000 after purchasing an additional 600,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

EXC stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.