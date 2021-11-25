Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives C$719.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$730.00.

FFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$583.11. 14,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$525.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$544.95. The firm has a market cap of C$15.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$421.32 and a 1 year high of C$609.00.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

