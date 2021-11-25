Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $33.61

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.61, but opened at $35.03. Farfetch shares last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 19,067 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

