FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.48. 15,866,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,373,887. The company has a market cap of $268.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

