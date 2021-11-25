Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Sells $1,085,400.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,313,000 after purchasing an additional 463,924 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $9,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.