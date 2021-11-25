Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $4,824,000.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 200,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $4,824,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Joshua Harley sold 4,498 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,094.16.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harley sold 7,578 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $190,738.26.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harley sold 5,486 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $139,838.14.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $188,414.03.

Shares of FTHM opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $352.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.50. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Fathom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fathom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fathom by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fathom by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

