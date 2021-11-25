Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Increased to £128 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from £105 ($137.18) to £128 ($167.23) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FERG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 9,995 ($130.59).

Shares of LON FERG opened at £119.30 ($155.87) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of £121.85 ($159.20). The stock has a market cap of £26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of £109.05 and a 200 day moving average of £102.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

