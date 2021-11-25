Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595,616 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 247,547 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 667,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,749,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $133.68 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.