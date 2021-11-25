Field & Main Bank Sells 265 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Field & Main Bank cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $2,182,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $4,999,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 988,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $3,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $362.37. 2,191,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.66 and a 200-day moving average of $321.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

