Financial Analysis: Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) vs. Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Acacia Mining and Suzuki Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Suzuki Motor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acacia Mining and Suzuki Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Mining $663.79 million 1.91 $58.87 million N/A N/A Suzuki Motor $29.98 billion 0.74 $1.38 billion $14.79 12.28

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Acacia Mining has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Mining and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Mining N/A N/A N/A Suzuki Motor 5.38% 8.72% 4.40%

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Acacia Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acacia Mining Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali. It also produces co-products, such as copper and silver. The company was formerly known as African Barrick Gold plc and changed its name to Acacia Mining plc in November 2014. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Acacia Mining plc is a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles. The Automobiles segment manufactures and sells mini, sub-compact, and standard-sized vehicles. The Special Machines segment includes special and industrial machines such as outboard motors, snowmobile engines, electro-senior vehicles; and houses. The company was founded by Michio Suzuki in October 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

