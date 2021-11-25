Finminity (FMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $472,487.06

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Finminity has traded up 90.9% against the U.S. dollar. Finminity has a market capitalization of $472,487.06 and $8,937.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Finminity coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00068494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00073688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.91 or 0.07568839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.48 or 1.00196722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Finminity’s total supply is 9,452,886 coins and its circulating supply is 1,711,777 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

