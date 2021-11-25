First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

First Advantage (NYSE:FA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FA. Citigroup increased their target price on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.
Shares of FA stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In other First Advantage news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $13,977,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $15,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $3,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $9,985,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $33,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
