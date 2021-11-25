First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

First Advantage (NYSE:FA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FA. Citigroup increased their target price on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of FA stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Advantage news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $13,977,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $15,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $3,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $9,985,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $33,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

