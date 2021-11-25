First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $27.94 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $121,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,193 shares of company stock worth $883,910. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

