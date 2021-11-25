First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 92.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in First National were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First National by 1,120.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 21.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First National alerts:

FXNC stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62. First National Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.