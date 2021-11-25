First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of MVB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MVB Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

MVB Financial Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.