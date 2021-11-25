First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 57,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HTBI stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $471,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,294. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

