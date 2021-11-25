First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 25.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares during the period. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $498.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

STXB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $46,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

