First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 2,804 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0814 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

