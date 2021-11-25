First United Bank & Trust Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98.

