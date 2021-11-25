First United Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $241.76 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $244.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.60 and a 200-day moving average of $227.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

