FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $23.33

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.33, but opened at $21.66. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 10,834 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 515.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 241,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $5,851,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $2,825,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $4,441,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 223.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

