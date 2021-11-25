Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLNC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.36.

FLNC opened at $35.97 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

