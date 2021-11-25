Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.62

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.62 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 101.20 ($1.32). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 220,976 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £615.37 million and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 152.21 and a current ratio of 152.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

