Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Fortinet stock traded up $5.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.24. 589,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,280. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $355.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.37, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,870 shares of company stock worth $3,546,234. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

