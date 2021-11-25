Gemfields Group’s (GEM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock.

Shares of GEM opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Wednesday. Gemfields Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of £154.86 million and a PE ratio of -13.15.

Get Gemfields Group alerts:

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.